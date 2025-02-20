Former French President Charles de Gaulle once said, “You may be sure that the Americans will commit all the stupidities they can think of, plus some that are beyond imagination.”

As we witnessed last week, the Americans don’t seem to have changed much in the interim since the French leader made the comment over half a century or so ago. What’s worse is that none of the European leaders who gathered for the Munich Security Conference had the courage to publicly reference de Gaulle’s insight.

De Gaulle also reportedly said something similar to, "The United States is the cruelest country, in my view, that makes the fastest transition from dreams to reality." The French president was right, if “dreams” refer to Ukraine's accession to NATO, sovereignty and territorial integrity and “reality” to “Russia's annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories. The Trump administration’s “cruel” policy toward Ukraine remains as American as apple pie.