Every day, experts warn of the threat of China invading and forcibly “unifying” Taiwan this year, next year or the year after.

Beijing could deploy its massive firepower — including advanced hypersonic weapons, nuclear-armed ballistic missiles and “invasion barges” — in an unprovoked military assault against a peaceful democratic nation that has never been part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), nor wishes to be.

Taiwan is responding by beefing up its defense, deploying more anti-ship and anti-air missiles and fighter aircraft, upgrading its anti-missile defenses, drones and submarines and mining access to the most probable “invasion beaches.” It is also strengthening its military reserve training and civilian emergency response.