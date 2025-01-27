ICE agents conducted at least one immigration raid on Thursday, detaining workers at a Newark, New Jersey, business. The group included U.S. citizens and a military veteran — all without a warrant.

The raid by federal officials of the Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agency prompted outrage among New Jersey officials. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called it an "egregious” violation of Fourth Amendment rights against "unreasonable search and seizure” and vowed that Newark will not "stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized.”

It’s a preview of the brewing showdown between President Donald Trump’s Justice Department and state and local officials over mass deportations. The consequences could shatter federal and state relations.