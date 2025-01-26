Kazuo Ueda appears to have made a new year’s resolution to avoid shocks — and the self-inflicted wounds that come with them.

After blindsiding investors in July, the Bank of Japan governor needed Friday’s interest-rate hike to be boring. By that yardstick, he’s notched a win.

The quarter-point increase, which took the main rate to 0.5%, was probably the most telegraphed this century. The past few weeks have been cluttered with hints, in speeches and leaks, that a tightening was imminent, baring a sudden decision from U.S. President Donald Trump that targeted Japan. Even the government, in a weakened position after a setback at the last election, signed off. The contrast with six months ago, when the bank raised unexpectedly and made hawkish noises, couldn't have been greater.

The path ahead will be trickier, however, in substance and signaling.

Ueda made clear when he was appointed two years ago that his first goal was to end the ultraeasy policy that characterized the prior decade — without shifting to anything approaching a restrictive stance. The initial objective was to get rates above zero, which the BOJ achieved without fundamentally disturbing markets or the economy.

The next was to nudge up borrowing costs bit by bit and scale back the massive bond buying that kept long-term market rates microscopic. This required delicate communications, a task that proved beyond the bank in July. The error then was not the hike per se, but the element of shock and muscular forward guidance. That miscue was seen as a big factor in a stock market slump over the following days.

Friday’s statement reiterated the hawkish guidance from July — that if economic conditions endure it would "continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation” — and added a crucial caveat that noted the stability of global markets following promises from officials in August that the bank wouldn’t hike during periods of market turbulence. The summer’s debacle was probably a lesson that’s been seared into the current generation of Japanese officials. Gently does it ought to be the message now.

We have to give Ueda some credit. Last year’s meltdown aside, he has so far done what decades of predecessors could not and repeatedly guided policy higher without causing much damage to the broader economy. But his job is trickier than most of his peers. Not only does the governor need to keep policy supportive — all the talk of rate hikes continually ignore the likelihood the Japanese economy contracted in 2024 — he needs to ensure that deflation has been banished. (The government has yet to declare a formal end to the era of falling prices.)

The question now is how high can, or should, rates go? Ueda has been circumspect on the neutral rate of interest, the level at which monetary policy neither helps nor hinders the economy. But as the bank continues to guide borrowing costs higher, things get trickier.

"The closer we get to the neutral rate, the more we have to pay attention to various factors and consider whether we should raise interest rates in the future,” Ueda said in December. This is complicated by the fact that, as he has admitted, the bank doesn’t know where neutral is. Go too fast and end up beyond that rate, and he risks undoing all his work to date.

There wasn’t an enormous amount for yen bulls from Ueda’s news conference. The currency’s gains were trimmed after the governor remained vague on what the neutral level of rates might be — aside from it being far away. He also declined to be drawn on the extent, and timing, of any future hikes. He did say he wants time to study how Friday’s step ripples through the economy.

Ueda’s main message is there’s no rush. Promises for the new year, like getting to the gym more or grabbing eight hours sleep each night, usually don’t last very long unless there is some outside discipline imposed. Ultimately, the BOJ can’t proceed beyond what the broader economy will bear, either in terms of the end point for hikes or the speed at which the bank arrives there.

The most astute central bankers realized long ago that the more the public is prepared for their moves, the greater latitude they have. Ueda is right to be cautious.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan and the Koreas.