Natural ecosystems can be restored and prosper, and bustling cities can be powered entirely by clean energy. Sound utopian? In a rapidly decarbonizing world, more guidance and frameworks are emerging that can help make this a reality.

Sustainable finance taxonomies are one example. They serve as a compass, directing investments toward truly sustainable projects that can fuel the transition toward a zero-carbon future. By clearly defining and classifying what qualifies as “green,” taxonomies help investors channel funds to where they are most needed, transforming industries, cutting emissions, restoring nature and supporting the path to resilience.

Asia is home to many of the world’s sustainable taxonomies — though Japan has not developed its own. Most are at the country level, like those in China and Bangladesh, which serve as strategic tools to meet local needs. Others are regional, like the one issued by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or the newer Singapore-Asia taxonomy.