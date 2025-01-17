Donald Trump will return as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Much of the global media is concerned about the transactional president. The Japanese mass media is no exception, primarily focusing on his perceived erratic behavior and comments that appear to come out of left field. Others warn that he will go it alone and partners will be discarded.

Japan is far better positioned in the areas most important to Trump than many other countries. If Shinzo Abe were still alive, Japan would be in a great place.