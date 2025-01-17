"WE HAVE A DEAL,” U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on his social media channel Truth Social, as Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization agreed a ceasefire on Wednesday. He will get much of the credit if this marks the end of what has been a brutal war — and he’ll deserve it.

It isn’t that he or his foreign policy team came up with a new solution. As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to highlight in a valedictory speech at Washington’s Atlantic Council on Tuesday, the deal on offer appears to have changed very little since its last-minute rejection by Israel months ago.

Nor was it Trump’s threat to let all hell break loose that will have done the trick. Hell has been breaking loose ever since Hamas launched its mass terror attack Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. There is little more that any U.S. president could do to dial up Israel’s scorched earth retaliation.