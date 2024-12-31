It’s the language that gave us the world’s first novel, birthed commonplace words from tycoon to emoji and produced three winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Why, then, is the Japanese Word of the Year such a dud?

Every year, a panel of the country’s writers, commentators and celebrities picks a buzzword or phrase that has been introduced into the lexicon, frequently a comedian’s catchphrase or reference to some sporting achievement. It’s a headline-making annual tradition, organized by publisher Jiyu Kokuminsha.