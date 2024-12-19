India aims to revolutionize the semiconductor industry by becoming its global hub — yet another bold ambition for the emerging power.
Gaining a foothold in this field is in India’s strategic interest, leveraging the geopolitical and global economic environment to propel domestic growth and industrial development. While the so-called “chips war” is heating up day after day, India appears to have consciously joined economic and technological competition over semiconductors.
The desire to leapfrog may sound overly optimistic for a country with hardly any semiconductor expertise or production capacity. India’s overall manufacturing and industrial ecosystem is also weak, meaning that the chip industry needs to be built from scratch.
