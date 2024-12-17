Two years ago, on Dec. 16, Tokyo declared its intention to provide official security assistance (OSA) as an important part of its National Security Strategy, and the new plan was formalized in April last year.

Compared with Japan’s existing social and economic development measures, official development assistance (ODA), OSA aims to strengthen the security and deterrence capacities of “like-minded countries.”

This goal is seen as highly controversial by some, as Japan is known for its pacifist stance and strict arms export controls. China in particular has accused Japan of escalating tensions by using OSA to militarize the region. However, where critics see bold ambitions, the scope and impact of OSA are moderate at best.