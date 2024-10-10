The idea that “history sometimes rhymes” is always my starting point when analyzing international affairs.

Israel appears to be on the brink of launching a large-scale and more destructive retaliatory attack on Iran in response to its recent ballistic missile strikes on the Jewish state. The crucial question now is how Iran will react to this impending retaliation. I’m concerned that the current political situation in Tehran mirrors that of Tokyo in the 1930s, with similar tensions and divisions influencing the decisions.

The situation has become extremely grave, especially when we consider recent events over the past month. Starting on Sept. 17, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah that are suspected to have been booby trapped by Israel's Mossad spy agency unexpectedly exploded, injuring and killing many of their users. Then, on Sept. 27, Israel conducted an airstrike in Lebanon that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Following this, on Oct. 1, after launching ground operations in Lebanon, Israel faced a direct attack from Iran, which fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel.