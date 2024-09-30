Throughout history, floods have wreaked havoc on communities, but their frequency and intensity have escalated due to climate change. From Asia to Africa, Europe to the Americas, severe inundations periodically displace millions, destroy infrastructure and claim countless lives.

Rising temperatures increase evaporation, leading to more frequent severe downpours, including in vulnerable areas. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that as the planet warms, extreme weather events are intensifying, further straining regions ill-equipped to cope with natural disasters.

As unpredictable weather patterns driven by global warming become more common, governments and communities must rethink their approach to flood management, integrating technology, community awareness and adaptive infrastructure to minimize damage.