Have you ever reflected on why you pay attention to content — ​​whether journalistic or entertainment? What catches your attention? What diverts it? When do you connect and disconnect from content? And why?

All of these questions are related to one of the most precious assets of our era: time. Technology can advance without limits, with artificial intelligence, 5G, 8k or 1000 Mbps of internet, but everything comes up against a simple and immutable fact of life: 24 hours in a day are not elastic, not at least without compromising health. So, it is logical that this most precious of goods is spent on something that makes sense in your life and positively transforms it, as well as society in general.

Such reflections have become crucial for the way of life we ​​will lead from now on. It is not just the separation between truth and lies, reality and fantasy that will define the rest of our century, but what they mean in practical terms in our lives: the choice between democracies versus autocracies, populism versus sincerity, stability versus social disharmony.