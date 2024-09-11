In July, a popular TikTok creator in Malaysia reported to local police that she was being tormented on the platform by users threatening to rape and kill her. A day later, Rajeswary Appahu, better known online as Esha, died by suicide.

One of the individuals accused of cyberbullying her later pleaded guilty to communication offenses on TikTok and was hit with a 100 ringgit ($23) fine.

Malaysia’s Communications Minister said that the suicide was the "straw that broke the camel’s back” as he defended the nation’s sweeping new social media licensing requirements that are set to take effect next year. But could this far-reaching and opaque attempt to regulate Big Tech companies have prevented the tragedy?