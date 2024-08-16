The Council of Europe, often criticized for being overly cautious, is flexing its muscles.

For months now, the Council has been working with Ukraine to create a joint tribunal to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime to justice for crimes of aggression in Ukraine.

When a crisis hits, the Council of Europe can be slow to act. But the Council responded promptly to Russia’s act of aggression against Ukraine, first by suspending Russia’s representation rights on Feb. 25, 2022, and then, after 26 years of Russian membership, by expelling it on March 16, 2022, in accordance with Article 8 of its statute. Now, the international prosecution of Russian leaders — which it is spearheading — cannot come soon enough, given the Kremlin’s intensified attacks against Ukraine’s civilian population.