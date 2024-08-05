The Hiroshima Round Table has been held annually since 2013, except for two years owing to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Convened by Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki, the roundtable comprises a small group of international nuclear policy experts who meet to discuss how best to support the Hiroshima for Global Peace plan for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

This year’s meeting was held last month. The highlight was the announcement of a new annual report called Hiroshima Watch, released on Monday.

In my view, there are four tensions with respect to the normative architecture of nuclear governance and three agenda items to be addressed with urgency in the near term.