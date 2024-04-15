Japan is regarded as a global leader in disaster preparedness and response policies, demonstrating efficiency and resilience in the face of frequent calamities.

However, the numerous challenges following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day may have caught many by surprise — as evident by the fact that, three months on, over 8,000 people are still in evacuation centers. These challenges have also reaffirmed that, despite Japan's positive reputation when it comes to disaster management, significant gender disparities remain in this area.

There is a misconception that disasters, especially ones caused by natural hazards, affect everyone equally. However, research has consistently shown that women bear a disproportionate burden in times of crisis. The fact is, people’s vulnerabilities and capabilities are shaped by their social roles and characteristics, including gender.