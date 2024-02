The whole world is now intimidated by American democracy.

The Economist expressed concern over the possible outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 in an article published on Nov. 16 last year, titled “Donald Trump poses the biggest danger to the world in 2024.”

Eurasia Group, a U.S.-based research firm, announced on Jan. 8 its top 10 risks in the world for 2024, ranking “the United States vs. itself” as the biggest risk.