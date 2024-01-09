On Friday, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel announced that the United States is preparing to provide military logistical support, food and other supplies in response to the massive New Year's Day earthquake that devastated the country's Hokuriku region.

He noted, “A true friend shows up when times are good but more importantly when times are challenging.”

The U.S. pledge for support offers another example of how the U.S.-Japan alliance contributes to Japan's domestic disaster relief. But there are some that may question it. What can the U.S. actually do to support Japan following a natural disaster? Could the U.S. do more? Does Japan — a global economic powerhouse — really need American support?