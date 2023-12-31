Every year, scientists make amazing new discoveries — findings that often don’t get the attention they deserve.

War, tragedy and political controversies understandably dominate social media and the front pages, but not all the news is bad. With 2023 having drawn to a close, let’s look back on some of the astounding breakthroughs we’ve seen in the last 12 months.

The most talked-about science story in 2023 was the expanding use of the diet drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, most popularly known as Ozempic. Marketed as Wegovy when prescribed for weight loss, this drug and a slew of others have already helped thousands lose weight. In 2023, several studies also showed GLP-1s reduced the risk of heart attacks and strokes in obese people.