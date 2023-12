What do we know and not know about macroeconomics?

My coauthor and I are currently revising our economics textbook — one of our decisions is to emphasize the Great Recession and the pandemic over the Great Depression — so I might be expected to have an answer to this question. Instead, standing on one foot, I would like to offer a short primer to guide us through future crises and downturns.

Let’s start with what we don’t know.