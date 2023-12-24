Did you buy gifts on TikTok this year?

When ByteDance first launched TikTok’s e-commerce business, TikTok Shop, in September, there was speculation that the addictive nature of the social media app, which made it the most-used this year, would catapult the company into e-commerce success.

A quick review of the app’s history shows its ability to make products go viral and sell out. Surely the power to tap into users’ tastes and interests would be harnessed to master the concept of social commerce — bridging social media with online shopping — right?