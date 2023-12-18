China adopted new legislation, the Patriotic Education Law, in October, justifying it in the name of “national and ethnic unity and security.” However, the contents of the law reveal the intention of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to indoctrinate the masses into the cult-like worship of its leaders and their ideology.

The legislation seeks to “strengthen education on patriotism ... and carry forward the spirit of patriotism,” as stated in its first article. The question, then, is what is patriotism and why is Beijing so obsessed with it?

Patriotism is a feeling of loyalty, belonging and pride for one's land or country. Rather than being taught or forced onto someone, this sense of love, duty and sacrifice should emerge spontaneously. If a nation reaches the stage in which patriotism has to be taught, this reveals its fragility.