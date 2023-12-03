Some of Japan’s most notable companies are feeling somewhat listless about being listed.

That might be the reason for the $5 billion take-private offer for Taisho Pharmaceutical, the largest management buyout in Japanese history, announced the other week. With the founding Uehara family in control of a majority of shares, most expect the proposal to succeed even in the face of grumblings from minority shareholders, bringing to an end six decades as a public firm.

Taisho might be the biggest, but is far from alone in choosing this path. Buyouts by management and controlling parties have surged this year in Japan, with the total value now set to pass ¥1 trillion ($6.8 billion). Cram-school operator Benesse Holdings and karaoke provider Shidax are among firms also choosing to abandon public markets.