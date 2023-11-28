The end of this month marks the first anniversary of the release of the Canadian Indo-Pacific Strategy (CIPS).

It represents a once-in-a-generation strategic shift in Canada’s foreign policy to preserve a rules-based order with like-minded countries like Japan, the U.S., South Korea and political entities such as Taiwan.

Japan and Canada's other friends have a deep interest in CIPS being successfully implemented to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They see Canada as a supplier of energy and critical minerals, a diplomatic convener, a country committed to the rule-of-law globally and one that eschews the Machiavellian, might-is-right approach to international affairs.