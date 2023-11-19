American President Richard Nixon, in the context of U.S.-Japan-Okinawa relations, is most famous for having agreed in 1969 to the reversion of the island prefecture back to Japan, which was successfully accomplished in 1972.

But there are two more little known episodes that tie the late U.S. leader to Okinawa.

The first is his meeting with Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1965, done in a private capacity, during his trip to the region just after Sato himself visited Okinawa for the first time since taking office. Sato , no doubt, spoke to him about the trip.