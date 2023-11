"They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog ought to have known better than to say that.

But for those who don’t know better — those who had no call to pay attention to Palestinian politics until a month ago — might be forgiven for asking why Hamas has never faced a serious uprising from within their Gazan redoubt in the 17 years it has ruled the strip.