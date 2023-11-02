Discussions on strategic autonomy have become more active in the European Union in recent times.

Strategic autonomy was originally addressed by France in the late 1940s with the intent of gaining more autonomy in its relations with the United States, though in recent years France has used the term on the EU stage as well and it has been discussed often.

While the definition is not clearly set, the EU’s strategic autonomy could be described as the bloc gaining autonomy in the policymaking process to make its own decisions without being influenced by other countries.