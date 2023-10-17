On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on an unprecedented scale, a brutal and despicable raid reminiscent of those carried out by the Islamic State.

In the past 44 years since I began my diplomatic career in Iraq after Arabic language training in Egypt, I never thought that there would be such a ruthless and inhumane killing of innocent civilians in the name of Palestine.

After reading many statements denouncing Hamas from Western capitals, I noticed here in India that the positions of Japan, India and China have been noticeably nuanced, if not counterproductive.