Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has done his best to keep Japanese politics boring.

He has avoided any seriously contentious legislation. He has stayed the course on major political issues, essentially implementing the policies that were designed during previous administrations. Even his recent Cabinet reshuffle was a by-the-numbers affair. But for all his effort to keep things stable, cracks are still forming beneath the surface.

Heading into the next phase of the political calendar that includes the appointment of a new speaker of the Lower House, a parliamentary by-election, party presidential election and possible snap election, Kishida will have to manage four key issues.