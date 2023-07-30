Tired of seeing their hard work pilfered by the tech sector’s artificial intelligence giants, the creative industry is starting to fight back.

While on the surface its argument is about the principle of copyright, what the clash reveals is just how little we know about the data behind breakthrough tech like ChatGPT. The lack of transparency is getting worse and it stands in the way of creatives being fairly paid and, ultimately, of AI being safe.

A trickle of legal challenges against AI companies could soon become a downpour. Media conglomerate IAC is reported to be teaming up with large publishers including the New York Times in a lawsuit alleging the improper use of their content to build AI-powered chatbots.