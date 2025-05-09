Electronics giant Panasonic, which supplies batteries to Tesla, said Friday it will target 10,000 job cuts worldwide as part of efforts to boost profitability.

The cuts, which represent around 4% of the group's workforce of nearly 230,000, will be implemented mainly in the current financial year ending March 2026, it said.

Panasonic said it would "thoroughly review operational efficiency at each group company, mainly in sales and indirect departments."