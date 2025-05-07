U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce Thursday that the United States will strike a trade agreement with Britain, according to three people familiar with the plans.
Trump teased a new trade agreement in a social media post Wednesday night, though he did not specify which nation was part of the deal.
"Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!” he wrote.
