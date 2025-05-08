Nintendo projected weaker-than-expected initial sales of its upcoming Switch 2 game console, a reflection of how uncertainty over U.S. tariffs is weighing even on a company fielding record-setting demand.

The Kyoto-based company expects shipments of the long-awaited Switch 2 to reach 15 million units in the year to March, shy of the 16.8 million average estimated by analysts.

Nintendo forecast its annual operating profit to reach ¥320 billion ($2.2 billion) during the period, also significantly short of analyst expectations. That is despite overwhelming preorders for the $450 gadget and market expectations that the Switch 2 would be the fastest-selling console in history. In Japan, the console will sell for ¥49,980 ($350), though an edition that supports only the Japanese language.