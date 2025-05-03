U.S. antitrust enforcers reached back to a deal Google struck 15 years ago to argue that the Alphabet unit should once again share information with third parties, this time to end its illegal monopoly of online search.

Google’s agreement in 2010 to provide Yahoo Japan with access to search index data applied only to Google’s Japanese-language index, not its global index. But Justice Department lawyer David Dahlquist said in court Friday it showed Google had voluntarily shared data with others in the past.

Google has been pushing back on the remedies proposed by the U.S. to address its search dominance — one of which is sharing search data with rivals. Google has claimed that would imperil user privacy and put its intellectual property at risk.