Japan’s chief trade negotiator flew to Washington on Wednesday for his second round of tariff talks with the United States, emphasizing that Japan would protect its national interests while also seeking a win-win and one or two steps forward in reaching a final deal.

Speaking to reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, economic and fiscal policy minister Ryosei Akazawa, a close ally of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, remained polite but firm as he also suggested that the pressure is on.

“When I speak with the top executives of certain automakers now, they mention that they are losing $1 million an hour," he said. "With a 25% tariff in place, companies with such profit margins simply cannot afford to export, as every export would result in a loss.”