Regional lenders Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group and Gunma Bank are in final talks to set up a holding company that will create one of the largest players in the industry, according to people with knowledge with the matter.

The banks are expected to announce the deal within days, said the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are confidential.

In separate statements, the lenders said they plan to decide on a merger agreement at their respective board meetings on Thursday and make announcements soon after.

Shares of the two banks rose Thursday morning. Daishi Hokuetsu jumped 4%, the most among the 68 lenders on the Topix Banks Index. Gunma Bank gained 1.6%.

Regional banks in Japan are attracting market attention for a possible wave of industry consolidation given the shrinking population outside of major cities. Last month, Chiba Bank bought a 20% stake in Chiba Kogyo Bank from Ariake Capital.

Gunma Bank is based in the prefecture of the same name, in the city of Maebashi about 120 kilometers north of Tokyo. Daishi Hokuetsu is from Niigata prefecture, which shares a border with Gunma.

Broadcaster TV Tokyo reported earlier that the banks are planning to merge under a holding company in early 2027. Their combined assets total about ¥21.4 trillion ($150 billion), trailing regional bank leaders Fukuoka Financial Group and Concordia Financial Group.