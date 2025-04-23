As Washington and Beijing wage an intensifying trade war, Japan is caught in the middle of the fight.

Japan sells a large amount of cars to the United States, and computer chips and chipmaking equipment to China. For the past two decades, the United States and China have alternated as the top destination for Japanese exports. No other country comes close.

Now, as President Donald Trump attempts to rally U.S. trade partners against China, and Beijing threatens countries that would heed that call, Japan faces a dilemma. Spurning either side would risk deeply unsettling its economy.