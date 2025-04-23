Japan’s biggest financial firms are abolishing decades-old practices that kept women off the corporate ladder.

Nippon Life Insurance, Japan’s largest insurer, and MUFG Bank, a unit of the nation’s biggest banking group, are among firms that in recent months scrapped a clerical job category that consisted almost exclusively of women, who were paid less than those on the career track.

Merging the two job types may increase opportunities for women to advance to more senior positions. Japan’s latest move to catch up with the West comes even as U.S. companies start to reverse some of their diversity policies, under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.