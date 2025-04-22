U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs could drive a recession that will make companies reluctant to invest in the world’s largest economy, according to the head of one of Japan’s biggest beverage makers.

"The current tariff situation is losing the appetite from other countries to the U.S. This is really killing the appetite from the world,” Takeshi Niinami, chairman and CEO of Suntory, said in an interview Tuesday. The situation is "really concerning,” he added.

Niinami’s comments come as the Japanese government engages the Trump administration in negotiations over its ramped up tariff campaign, with nations around to world watch how Japan fares. Officials in Tokyo are hammering out a strategy for a second round of negotiations with the U.S., after its chief negotiator held initial talks in Washington last week.