Japan is "deeply concerned" about the global economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday in the government's strongest warning yet as the two nations began trade talks.

In an interview in Tokyo hours after the talks began in Washington, Kato also voiced concern over recent volatile market moves triggered by Trump's tariff announcements, saying they could hurt Japan's economic recovery.

"The recent U.S. tariff measures affect various industries and heighten uncertainty. We're deeply concerned they could affect Japan's economy, as well as the global economy, through various routes such as trade and financial markets," said Kato, who plans to go to Washington next week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20.