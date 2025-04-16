Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign has brought the economy to a "bad scenario" that could force the central bank to make a policy response, the Sankei newspaper reported Wednesday.

In an interview with the Sankei, Ueda reiterated the BOJ’s policy stance to raise interest rates if economic outlook is realized. At the same time, he also indicated a chance of a policy action while the central bank is still in the process of examining economic and market situations.

"Although a policy response may be necessary depending on the situation, we will make an appropriate decision depending on the changing situation,” Ueda said in the interview that took place on Monday. Ueda also said that authorities will continue to adjust the degree of easing if the economy and prices move in line with the bank’s outlook.