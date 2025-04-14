President Donald Trump pledged he will still apply tariffs to phones, computers and popular consumer electronics, downplaying a weekend exemption as a procedural step in his overall push to remake U.S. trade.

The late Friday reprieve — exempting a range of popular electronics from 125% tariffs on China and a 10% flat rate around the globe — is temporary and a part of the longstanding plan to apply a different, specific levy to the sector. Trump doubled down on the plan Sunday.

"NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook,’” Trump said in a social media post Sunday, issued shortly after he finished his Sunday golf game. The exempted products are "just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket’” and the administration will be "taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN,” he added.