Apple has managed to dodge its biggest crisis since the pandemic — for the moment, at least.
Donald Trump’s 125% tariffs on goods produced in China threatened to upend its supply chain as seriously as the COVID-19 snarls did five years ago. On Friday night, the U.S. president handed Apple a major victory, exempting many popular consumer electronics. That includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirTags.
Another win: The 10% tariff on goods imported from other countries has been dropped for those products.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.