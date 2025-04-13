Apple has managed to dodge its biggest crisis since the pandemic — for the moment, at least.

Donald Trump’s 125% tariffs on goods produced in China threatened to upend its supply chain as seriously as the COVID-19 snarls did five years ago. On Friday night, the U.S. president handed Apple a major victory, exempting many popular consumer electronics. That includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirTags.

Another win: The 10% tariff on goods imported from other countries has been dropped for those products.