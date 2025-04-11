The 225-issue Nikkei stock average plunged over 1,800 points on Friday after the U.S. market resumed its slide fueled by tariff worries.

At 9:09 a.m., the key index retreated 1,897.35 points, or 5.48%, from Thursday's closing to hit 32,711.65.

The Tokyo market tracked Wall Street lower as the United States and China hiked tariffs on each other, fueling fears that "stagnation in trade between the two economic superpowers would trigger a global economic decline," according to an official at a foreign capital-backed securities firm.

Although stocks rallied the previous day on news that Washington was halting some of its reciprocal tariffs, the increase in U.S. levies on China to 145% reignited concerns about the economy and corporate profits.

The yen's rapid strengthening was also behind the renewed selling pressure in the Tokyo market.

The dollar briefly dropped below ¥143 in Tokyo currency trading, after sliding in U.S. trading hours on concerns of the U.S.-China trade war intensifying. The greenback stood at ¥143.32 at 10 a.m., down significantly from ¥146.26 at 5 p.m. Thursday.