Shares in Samsung Electronics jumped after its quarterly profit handily beat expectations on Galaxy S25 smartphone and legacy DRAM sales, easing concerns about the company’s ability to weather both U.S. tariffs and chip export curbs.

South Korea’s largest company was helped by inventory stockpiling by Chinese retailers and manufacturers who hurried to secure supply of electronics in the March quarter before U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed tariffs against trading partners. Demand for servers using the company’s high-density DRAM also bolstered profit, although the outlook for both smartphones and artificial intelligence components has become murkier over the last week.

Samsung’s stock price rose 4% Tuesday morning in Seoul. Shares of rival SK Hynix also rose 5%.