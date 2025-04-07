U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic officials dismissed investors’ fears of inflation and recession, offering no apologies for the market turmoil sparked by sweeping global tariffs and defiantly insisting a boom is on the horizon.
On the heels of huge global stock market falls, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and others dug in on Sunday and declared that Trump would persist in his tariffs agenda, whatever markets may do.
"The tariffs are coming,” Lutnick said on CBS’s "Face the Nation," adding that Trump "announced it and he wasn’t kidding.”
