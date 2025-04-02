Japan has some good options and some credible leverage if it bargains with the United States over new tariffs set to take effect later this week, one economist argues.

It could offer voluntary restraints on exports, as was done in the 1980s, or it could offer to buy more from the United States in order to reduce the trade surplus with that country.

The U.S. will start collecting 25% tariffs on cars and car parts on Thursday. President Donald Trump has also said that separate reciprocal tariffs will be imposed starting Wednesday.