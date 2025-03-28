Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged to take thorough measures to protect local jobs from the Trump administration’s 25% tariff on U.S. car imports, which he said will have a "very big” impact on the nation’s economy.

Ishiba emphasized the need to consider measures to help Japanese companies with financing while the government tries to grasp the entire scope of the impact on the nation’s key industry.

"I recognize that the impact that this will have on the economy will be very big,” Ishiba said in parliament on Friday. "We also need to consider cash-flow measures for companies. We will take all possible measures so that this won’t affect domestic industries or employment.”