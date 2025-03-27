President Donald Trump said he will be implementing a 25% tariff on auto imports, expanding a trade war designed to bring more manufacturing jobs to the U.S. and setting the stage for an even broader push on levies next week.

"What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said at the White House on Wednesday, casting the measure as "very modest.”

"We’re going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they’ve been taking over the years,” he said.